Short Interest in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID) Decreases By 60.0%

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Price Performance

FID traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $15.40. 12,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,394. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.306 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.

