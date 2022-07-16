Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Declines By 42.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FNK opened at $40.97 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,965,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 42,321 shares during the period.

