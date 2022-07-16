Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Declines By 42.1%

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the June 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FNK opened at $40.97 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.01.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
