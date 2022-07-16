Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Decreases By 52.3%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Company Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

COHN traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $10.74. 645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272. Cohen & Company Inc. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cohen & Company Inc. Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Company Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:COHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of ($0.68) million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.92%.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Featured Stories

