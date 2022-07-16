Short Interest in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Drops By 49.9%

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 49.9% from the June 15th total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cingulate Stock Up 0.6 %

CING stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Cingulate has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cingulate

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CING. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cingulate during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cingulate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cingulate by 80.8% during the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

