Short Interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Declines By 45.8%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 19,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Asensus Surgical Price Performance
Shares of ASXC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,847. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.77.
Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Asensus Surgical Company Profile
Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.
