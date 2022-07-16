Short Interest in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC) Declines By 45.8%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 19,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Asensus Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ASXC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,847. Asensus Surgical has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.77.

Asensus Surgical (NYSEAMERICAN:ASXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASXC. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asensus Surgical by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 68.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85,487 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical by 12.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter.

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery (MIS) in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

See Also

