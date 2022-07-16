Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Declines By 59.7%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,300 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the June 15th total of 209,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 3.1 %

AWP stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.96. 145,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,116. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

About Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

(Get Rating)

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.