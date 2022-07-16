Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Synectics (LON:SNX)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Synectics Stock Performance

Synectics stock opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 105.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.13 million and a PE ratio of -38.39. Synectics has a 52 week low of GBX 85.10 ($1.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.67).

Insider Transactions at Synectics

In other Synectics news, insider David Coghlan acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £39,200 ($46,622.26).

Synectics Company Profile

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Systems and Security divisions. The Systems division provides integrated electronic surveillance systems based on its own proprietary technology for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil & gas applications.

