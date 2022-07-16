Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.38) to GBX 170 ($2.02) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.56) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.44) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.84) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 202.75 ($2.41).

MKS opened at GBX 134.65 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 127 ($1.51) and a one year high of GBX 263 ($3.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 897.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($161,507.81). In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 99,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £135,795.77 ($161,507.81). Also, insider Eoin Tonge sold 256,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.63), for a total value of £351,761.20 ($418,364.89).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

