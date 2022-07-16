Shinsei Bank (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shinsei Bank, Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLKY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 24,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 939% from the average session volume of 2,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.
Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, public corporations, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits, and structured deposits; home mortgages; corporate loans, finance for start-up, real estate non-recourse finance, project finance, renewable energy finance, acquisition finance, ship finance, healthcare finance, sustainable finance/impact finance, M&A related finance, and specialty finance; and loan syndication.
