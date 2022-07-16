Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $300.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.80.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $245.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.70.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 139,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.