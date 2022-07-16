Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,700 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the June 15th total of 872,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Sharps Compliance

In other Sharps Compliance news, CEO David P. Tusa sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at $374,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Tusa sold 88,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $392,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,294 shares of company stock valued at $640,904 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharps Compliance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMED traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. 892,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,593. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $17.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SMED shares. Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Sharps Compliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

