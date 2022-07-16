Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) Price Hits $0.0792 on Major Exchanges

Shapeshift FOX Token (FOX) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Shapeshift FOX Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shapeshift FOX Token has a market capitalization of $29.88 million and approximately $784,952.00 worth of Shapeshift FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shapeshift FOX Token has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shapeshift FOX Token

Shapeshift FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 377,154,162 coins. Shapeshift FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

