Serum (SRM) Trading 20.1% Higher Over Last Week

Serum (SRM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00005099 BTC on major exchanges. Serum has a market cap of $278.18 million and approximately $106.93 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,723.39 or 0.99998593 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Serum

Serum (SRM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

