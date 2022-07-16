Sentinel Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.21 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $31.58 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0687 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00024116 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00013527 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.