Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Down 79.7% in June

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the June 15th total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

Shares of Seiko Epson stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.91. 15,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seiko Epson will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

