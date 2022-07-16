SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.40.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $581.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 18.65%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

