Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

