Sather Financial Group Inc Takes $796,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.04. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.