Sather Financial Group Inc Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

