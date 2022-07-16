Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Cut to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 290 to SEK 230 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 230 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 285 to SEK 260 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $252.33.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %

SDVKY stock opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.38. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Equities analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.