Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $298.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Saia from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.94.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA opened at $195.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.49. Saia has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $365.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

