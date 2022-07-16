SAFE DEAL Price Down 0.3% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00005924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $1,975.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047430 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021915 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.
SAFE DEAL Coin Profile
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,767,729 coins and its circulating supply is 3,740,587 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P.
SAFE DEAL Coin Trading
