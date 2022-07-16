SAFE DEAL Price Down 0.3% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $1.26 or 0.00005924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $1,975.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00047430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00021915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001830 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,767,729 coins and its circulating supply is 3,740,587 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.