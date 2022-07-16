Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. 5,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 3,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rubicon Organics from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th.
Rubicon Organics Stock Down 16.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.
About Rubicon Organics
