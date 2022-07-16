Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($43.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Warehouses De Pauw alerts:

Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance

OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouses De Pauw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouses De Pauw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.