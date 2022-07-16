Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €43.00 ($43.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Warehouses De Pauw from €39.00 ($39.00) to €34.00 ($34.00) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.
Warehouses De Pauw Price Performance
OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. Warehouses De Pauw has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $46.48.
Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile
WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million m². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
