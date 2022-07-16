Rope ($ROPE) Price Reaches $1.23 on Major Exchanges

Rope ($ROPE) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00005846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $34,458.10 and $358.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00047788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

