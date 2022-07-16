Rope ($ROPE) Price Reaches $1.23 on Major Exchanges

Rope ($ROPE) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00005846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a total market capitalization of $34,458.10 and $358.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00047788 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001661 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00021863 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001846 BTC.
Rope Profile
Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol. Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Rope Coin Trading
