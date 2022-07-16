Rocket Vault-RocketX Hits 1-Day Volume of $761,116.00 (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a market cap of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,702.09 or 0.99982335 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009282 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003353 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Rocket Vault-RocketX
RVF is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_.
Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars.
