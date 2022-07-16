Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Down 58.8% in June

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYESGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the June 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RYES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,607. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51. Rise Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

