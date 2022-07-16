RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
RF Industries Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 2,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries
In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 9,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,196.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About RF Industries
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.