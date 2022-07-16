RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RF Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RF Industries stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 2,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $64.06 million, a PE ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $9.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at RF Industries

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 9,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,196.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in RF Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RF Industries in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

