RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 183.9% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,552,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RSPI stock remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,179. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

