ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $225.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. ResMed’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.41, for a total value of $1,318,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,229 shares in the company, valued at $94,179,271.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total value of $1,866,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,660 shares of company stock worth $6,411,058 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.