RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $162.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $173.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.67.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.7 %

RNR opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.46.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.52%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $89,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,436.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

