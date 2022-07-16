Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $176.46 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $135.46 and a one year high of $211.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average is $179.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 27.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,403,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

