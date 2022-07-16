Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RDFN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Redfin from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.23.

RDFN opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. Redfin has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $936.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,419,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,695 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth $189,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

