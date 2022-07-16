Raymond James Trims AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Target Price to $30.00

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.09. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $29.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.44). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,389,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $36,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,995 shares of company stock worth $159,076 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 14.1% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Recommended Stories

