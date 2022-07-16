Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for OrganiGram in a report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.58 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OGI. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. ATB Capital upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.75.

OGI stock opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.64. The company has a market cap of C$407.80 million and a P/E ratio of -11.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

