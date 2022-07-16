RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $39,900.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $619.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.73.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 388.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,882,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

