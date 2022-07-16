RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider Sells $39,900.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,504.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
RAPT Therapeutics Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $619.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.73.
RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.
