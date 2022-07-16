Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Stock Performance

Shares of RAIFY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34. Raiffeisen Bank International has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 14.68%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Company Profile

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

