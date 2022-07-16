Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on QBR.B. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Quebecor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor to a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.33.

Quebecor Price Performance

QBR.B opened at C$27.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 461.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.26. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$26.03 and a 52-week high of C$33.49.

Quebecor Company Profile

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

