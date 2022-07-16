Quantstamp (QSP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $135,320.00

Quantstamp (QSP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $135,320.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

