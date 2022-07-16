QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $144.37 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

