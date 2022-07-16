Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Franklin Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,255.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 300,405 shares of company stock worth $1,322,109. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

