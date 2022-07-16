Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PayPal in a report released on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

