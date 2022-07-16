Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $9.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Up 4.7 %

WAL opened at $72.94 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

