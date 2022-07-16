Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Reduced by Analyst

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.41. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $18.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.65 EPS.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $116.59 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $109.57 and a 1-year high of $191.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,067,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.