Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) vs. CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Financial Analysis

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pzena Investment Management and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A CI Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

CI Financial has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.56%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management $199.33 million 2.47 $18.68 million $0.92 7.23 CI Financial $2.16 billion 0.93 $326.60 million $1.68 6.24

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pzena Investment Management. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pzena Investment Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Pzena Investment Management pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CI Financial pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of Pzena Investment Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pzena Investment Management has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI Financial has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pzena Investment Management and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management 8.39% 11.72% 7.56% CI Financial 15.56% 40.37% 7.91%

Summary

CI Financial beats Pzena Investment Management on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses. The firm uses a combination of fundamental analysis to make its investments. The firm employs a combination of in-house and external research to make its investments. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

