Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

