Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Mizuho

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

