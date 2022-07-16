Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Short Interest Down 71.7% in June

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

PSAGW stock remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.35.

