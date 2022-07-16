Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Barclays

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PFG stock opened at $62.69 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Principal Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,253,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,017,000 after buying an additional 756,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,006,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,251,000 after buying an additional 2,916,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,491,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,805,000 after buying an additional 174,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,992,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,225,000 after buying an additional 57,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

