Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Trading Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00004109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $170,624.57 and approximately $5,242.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00048968 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00023408 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001854 BTC.
Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile
Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f.
