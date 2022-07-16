Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Shares of Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) were down 12.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 4,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 13,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

